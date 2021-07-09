Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 1,461 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,197 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Cigna by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,965,000 after acquiring an additional 189,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $287,355,000 after acquiring an additional 520,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,788 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 268,839 shares of company stock worth $68,559,929. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $231.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.09.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

