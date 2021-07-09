Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 22,833 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 95.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,833 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Meridian Bioscience worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VIVO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $940.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.49. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $30.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.31.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $85.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.62%. Analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

