Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 34,387 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 142.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,501 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,387 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.11% of OFG Bancorp worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OFG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. Arctis Global LLC increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,915,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after purchasing an additional 121,217 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 13.9% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 23,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

OFG Bancorp stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.53. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $25.52.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $128.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 17.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

