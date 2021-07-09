Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires Shares of 68,529 Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 68,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Easterly Government Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 14.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth $200,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $21.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.08. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,510. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DEA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

