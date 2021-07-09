Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

IWF stock opened at $275.86 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $194.76 and a 12 month high of $278.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

