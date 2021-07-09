Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 125.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,101,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,589,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $2,049,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $358.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $338.63. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $251.32 and a 12-month high of $362.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

