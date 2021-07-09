Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,560 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $157.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.57. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $110.32 and a twelve month high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

