Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 4,113 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.10% of Kforce worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kforce by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,981,000 after acquiring an additional 98,950 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 8.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 610,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,742,000 after buying an additional 45,762 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 45.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 590,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,645,000 after buying an additional 184,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,673,000 after buying an additional 40,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after buying an additional 65,669 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $1,293,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,474,486 over the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KFRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kforce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.14.

Shares of KFRC opened at $61.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $25.73 and a one year high of $64.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Kforce had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $363.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.11%.

Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

