Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $148.62 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $133.19 and a 52 week high of $172.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.67.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

