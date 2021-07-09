Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 172,233 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 78.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 172,233 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 136.8% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.47. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.09 and a one year high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

