Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 6,213 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,213 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,005,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835,624 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 18.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,230,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,088,000 after buying an additional 1,758,501 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,697,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,003,000 after buying an additional 1,178,720 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,073,000 after buying an additional 482,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 116.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,738,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,020,000 after buying an additional 3,632,647 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $56.27 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.20, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.14.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,736 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.91.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.