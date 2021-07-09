Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Stock Position Lessened by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 40,092 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at about $1,274,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 3.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,393,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,090,000 after buying an additional 176,812 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 6.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 192,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 12,159 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at about $330,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.64. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.