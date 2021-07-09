HARD Protocol (HARD) Price Hits $0.70

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. In the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $46.37 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00002091 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00046480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00122056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00164886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,400.68 or 0.99805673 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $313.72 or 0.00937423 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol’s launch date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,250,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

