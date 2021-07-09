Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $4.10 price target on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HMY. Morgan Stanley cut Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Investec cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Harmony Gold Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.05.

Shares of NYSE HMY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.79. 96,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,820,698. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 492.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 69,369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 57,662 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 93,682 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,348 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,521,000. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

