Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Hasbro worth $6,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 30.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 249,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,955,000 after purchasing an additional 58,868 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hasbro by 15.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,240,000 after purchasing an additional 113,625 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 17.4% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 49,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

In other news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $221,776.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,371,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $3,015,670.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907 in the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro stock opened at $96.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.78 and a 1-year high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.