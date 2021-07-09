Haven Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $1.11 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 164.4% higher against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $133.09 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.71 or 0.00023035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,449.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,142.55 or 0.06405407 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.32 or 0.01501753 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.01 or 0.00400627 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00149952 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $210.77 or 0.00630135 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.94 or 0.00415386 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.29 or 0.00332706 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 17,272,720 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

