Haven Protocol Market Cap Reaches $133.09 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 164.4% against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $7.71 or 0.00023035 BTC on popular exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $133.09 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,449.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,142.55 or 0.06405407 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.32 or 0.01501753 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.01 or 0.00400627 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00149952 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.77 or 0.00630135 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.94 or 0.00415386 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.29 or 0.00332706 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 17,272,720 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.