Head-To-Head Analysis: Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) & Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC)

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) and Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Bilibili has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Commerce has a beta of 4.79, suggesting that its share price is 379% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bilibili and Beyond Commerce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili $1.80 billion 18.19 -$460.91 million ($1.33) -78.93 Beyond Commerce $4.19 million 2.36 -$10.42 million N/A N/A

Beyond Commerce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bilibili.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bilibili and Beyond Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili 0 2 8 0 2.80 Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bilibili currently has a consensus price target of $88.56, indicating a potential downside of 15.65%. Given Bilibili’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bilibili is more favorable than Beyond Commerce.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.7% of Bilibili shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Beyond Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bilibili and Beyond Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili -24.93% -26.89% -11.95% Beyond Commerce -401.85% N/A -184.55%

Summary

Bilibili beats Beyond Commerce on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting. Bilibili Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Beyond Commerce Company Profile

Beyond Commerce, Inc. engages in business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc. in February 2009. Beyond Commerce, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

