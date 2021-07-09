Head-To-Head Analysis: Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) versus Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH)

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) and Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dream Finders Homes and Beazer Homes USA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dream Finders Homes $1.13 billion 1.71 $79.09 million N/A N/A Beazer Homes USA $2.13 billion 0.26 $52.23 million $1.89 9.48

Dream Finders Homes has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beazer Homes USA.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Dream Finders Homes and Beazer Homes USA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dream Finders Homes 1 3 0 0 1.75 Beazer Homes USA 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dream Finders Homes currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.67%. Beazer Homes USA has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.84%. Given Beazer Homes USA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Beazer Homes USA is more favorable than Dream Finders Homes.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.0% of Dream Finders Homes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.4% of Beazer Homes USA shares are held by institutional investors. 75.9% of Dream Finders Homes shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Beazer Homes USA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dream Finders Homes and Beazer Homes USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dream Finders Homes N/A N/A N/A Beazer Homes USA 3.43% 13.56% 4.04%

Summary

Beazer Homes USA beats Dream Finders Homes on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh. It also operates as a licensed home mortgage broker that underwrites, originates, and sells mortgages to Prime Lending; and provides insurance agency services, including closing, escrow, and title insurance. The company sells its homes through its sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

