Head-To-Head Analysis: Lydall (NYSE:LDL) versus Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO)

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) and Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Lydall alerts:

This table compares Lydall and Romeo Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lydall $764.04 million 1.43 -$73.72 million N/A N/A Romeo Power $8.97 million 106.92 -$7.62 million ($0.54) -13.54

Romeo Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lydall.

Profitability

This table compares Lydall and Romeo Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lydall -1.54% 0.96% 0.32% Romeo Power N/A -34.20% -15.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Lydall shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.7% of Romeo Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Lydall shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Romeo Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lydall and Romeo Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lydall 0 1 0 0 2.00 Romeo Power 1 1 2 0 2.25

Lydall presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential downside of 57.02%. Romeo Power has a consensus price target of $11.68, suggesting a potential upside of 59.71%. Given Romeo Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than Lydall.

Volatility & Risk

Lydall has a beta of 3.1, indicating that its share price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Romeo Power has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Romeo Power beats Lydall on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments. The Performance Materials segment offers filtration media solutions for air, fluid power, life science and industrial applications, gasket and sealing solutions, thermal insulation, energy storage, and other engineered products. This segment also nonwoven veils, papers, and advanced composite solutions comprising thermal insulation papers and insulation media for high temperature technology applications; and life sciences filtration products for biopharmaceutical diagnostic and analytical testing, potable water filtration, and high purity process filtration in food, beverage, and medical applications. The Technical Nonwovens segment offers nonwoven rolled-good felt media and filter bags used primarily in industrial air and liquid filtration applications. The Thermal Acoustical Solutions segment offers engineered products for transportation sector to thermally shield sensitive components from high heat, improve exhaust gas treatment, and lower harmful emissions, as well as assist in the reduction of noise, vibration, and harshness. Its products are used in the interior, underbody, and underhood of cars, trucks, SUVs, heavy duty trucks, and recreational vehicles. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers, Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 industrial customers. Lydall, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut.

Romeo Power Company Profile

Romeo Power, Inc., an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America. The Joint Venture Support segment provides design, research and development, and other engineering related services. It serves commercial and high-performance electric vehicle manufacturers, fleet operators, and automobile and recreational vehicle manufacturers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Vernon, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.