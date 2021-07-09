Head-To-Head Comparison: Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) & Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sterling Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Bancorp 0 2 5 0 2.71 Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $25.67, indicating a potential upside of 8.99%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach.

Dividends

Sterling Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $108.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Sterling Bancorp pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sterling Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Bancorp 28.38% 7.69% 1.12% Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 27.93% 20.87% 1.95%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Bancorp $1.15 billion 3.95 $225.77 million $1.20 19.63 Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach $306.77 million 3.34 $58.73 million N/A N/A

Sterling Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.5% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, asset-based, payroll finance, warehouse, factored receivables, equipment finance, public sector finance, and commercial real estate, such as multi-family loans; residential and commercial mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as homeowner loans, home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, and personal unsecured loans; and acquisition, development, and construction loans. The company also engages in the third-party provider to sell mutual funds and annuities; and provision of annuity and wealth management products. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 76 full-service retail and commercial financial centers in the New York Metro Market and the New York Suburban Market. Sterling Bancorp was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, New York.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in California. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, money market, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and retirement plans. The company also provides personal, home, small business, commercial real estate, real estate and construction, commercial, and church and nonprofit loans, as well as lines of credit; financing for residential loans comprising single-family and multifamily loans; and credit and gift cards. In addition, it offers merchant, electronic lockbox, remote deposit capture, digital wallet, direct deposit, escrow, religious and healthcare client, and other services, as well as online and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 25 branches in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

