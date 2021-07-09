Head to Head Contrast: SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) vs. CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) and CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and CTT – Correios De Portugal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust $599.51 million 6.98 $56.20 million N/A N/A CTT – Correios De Portugal $851.29 million N/A $19.04 million N/A N/A

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CTT – Correios De Portugal.

Profitability

This table compares SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and CTT – Correios De Portugal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 10.92% 1.65% 0.82% CTT – Correios De Portugal N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and CTT – Correios De Portugal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 0 4 3 0 2.43 CTT – Correios De Portugal 0 0 0 0 N/A

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.62%. Given SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than CTT – Correios De Portugal.

Risk & Volatility

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTT – Correios De Portugal has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. CTT – Correios De Portugal pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%.

Summary

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust beats CTT – Correios De Portugal on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada. SmartCentres continues to focus on enhancing the lives of Canadians by planning and developing complete, connected, mixed-use communities on its existing retail properties. A publicly announced $11.9 billion intensification program ($5.4 billion at SmartCentres' share) represents the REIT's current major development focus on which construction is expected to commence within the next five years. This intensification program consists of rental apartments, condos, seniors' residences and hotels, to be developed under the SmartLiving banner, and retail, office, and storage facilities, to be developed under the SmartCentres banner. SmartCentres' intensification program is expected to produce an additional 59.3 million square feet (27.9 million square feet at SmartCentres' share) of space, 27.1 million square feet (12.3 million square feet at SmartCentres' share) of which has or will commence construction within next five years. From shopping centres to city centres, SmartCentres is uniquely positioned to reshape the Canadian urban and urban-suburban landscape. Included in this intensification program is the Trust's share of SmartVMC which, when completed, is expected to include approximately 11.0 million square feet of mixed-use space in Vaughan, Ontario. Construction of the first five sold-out phases of Transit City Condominiums that represent 2,789 residential units continues to progress. Final closings of the first two phases of Transit City Condominiums began ahead of budget and ahead of schedule in August 2020 and as at September 30, 2020, 766 units (representing approximately 70% of all 1,110 units in the first and second phases) had closed with the balance of units expected to close before year end. In addition, the presold 631 units in the third phase along with 22 townhomes, all of which are sold out and currently under construction, are expected to close in 2021. The fourth and fifth sold-out phases representing 1,026 units are currently under construction and are expected to close in 2023.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services, and Banco CTT segments. It offers addressed mail, transactional mail, international inbound and outbound mail, and advertising mail distribution related services; CTT LogÃ­stica, a platform for the creation of product catalogue, storage, order preparation, and distribution to the final consumer which allows customers to focus on the development and sale of their products; banking services; courier; transport solutions; payment network management services through Payshop; and documental services. The company operates a retail network of 2,370 contact points with 539 post offices; 1,831 postal agencies; and 1,933 stamp sale points, as well as 117 automatic stamp vending machines and 14 automatic postal product vending machines. It also operates a sorting network of three production and logistics centers, 5 logistics and delivery centers, and a transport network with 3,697 vehicles. The company was formerly known as Correio Publico. CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. was founded in 1520 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

