Head-To-Head Review: Air Lease (NYSE:AL) vs. Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS)

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) and Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Air Lease and Custom Truck One Source’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Lease 23.41% 7.61% 1.91% Custom Truck One Source -11.10% N/A -7.41%

91.5% of Air Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Custom Truck One Source shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Air Lease shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Custom Truck One Source shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Air Lease and Custom Truck One Source’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Lease $2.02 billion 2.39 $516.26 million $4.39 9.62 Custom Truck One Source $302.74 million 7.21 -$21.28 million ($0.91) -9.74

Air Lease has higher revenue and earnings than Custom Truck One Source. Custom Truck One Source is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Air Lease, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Air Lease and Custom Truck One Source, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Lease 0 0 3 0 3.00 Custom Truck One Source 0 0 4 0 3.00

Air Lease presently has a consensus target price of $49.33, indicating a potential upside of 16.79%. Given Air Lease’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Air Lease is more favorable than Custom Truck One Source.

Risk & Volatility

Air Lease has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Custom Truck One Source has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Air Lease beats Custom Truck One Source on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, it provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned a fleet of 332 aircraft, including 236 narrowbody aircraft and 96 widebody aircraft. Air Lease Corporation was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecom, and rail industries in North America. It operates through two segments: Equipment Rental and Sales; and Parts, Tools and Accessories. The Equipment Rental and Sales segment rents and sells a range of new and used equipment, including bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers, and underground equipment for electric utilities, telecom operators, railroad operators, and related contractors. The Parts, Tools and Accessories segment offers sale and rental solutions for parts, tools, and accessories to complement its specialty equipment fleet. Its products include stringing blocks, augers, insulated hotline tools, hoist and rigging equipment, and grounding clamps. This segment also provides maintenance, repair, and upfit services for new and used heavy-duty trucks and cranes. It serves equipment rental customers, industry contractors, and other distributors. As of March 8, 2021, the company had a coast-to-coast rental fleet of approximately 4,500 units comprising insulated and non-insulated bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers and drills, and underground equipment. The company was formerly known as Nesco Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Custom Truck One Source, Inc. in April 2021. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

