Head to Head Review: AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP) vs. Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP) and Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.7% of Perficient shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of AppYea shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Perficient shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppYea 0 0 0 0 N/A Perficient 0 1 5 0 2.83

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppYea 0 0 0 0 N/A Perficient 0 1 5 0 2.83

Perficient has a consensus price target of $73.80, indicating a potential downside of 9.53%. Given Perficient’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Perficient is more favorable than AppYea.

Risk & Volatility

AppYea has a beta of 3.05, suggesting that its stock price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perficient has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppYea N/A N/A N/A Perficient 5.47% 17.97% 9.45%

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppYea N/A N/A N/A Perficient 5.47% 17.97% 9.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AppYea and Perficient’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppYea N/A N/A -$1.07 million N/A N/A Perficient $612.13 million 4.40 $30.18 million $2.04 39.99

Perficient has higher revenue and earnings than AppYea.

Summary

Perficient beats AppYea on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppYea

AppYea, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, purchase, maintenance, and creation of mobile software applications. It provides mobile applications for iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms. The company's applications include Duck Quest and Ball Bearing Racer for kids, and Cheap RX. It also markets diagnostic testing services to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, long term care facilities, healthcare groups, and other healthcare providers; and provides advertisement services on the free versions of its mobile applications. AppYea, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc. provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio. It also provides blockchain, cloud, commerce, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, content management systems, CX platforms, custom application development, DevOps, enterprise resource planning, integration and APIs, intelligent automation, Internet of Things, mobile, portals and collaboration, supply chain, product information management, and order management solutions and services. In addition, the company offers analytics, content architecture, conversion rate optimization, creative design, email marketing, journey sciences, paid media and search, marketing automation research, SEO, and social media services; product development services, as well as a suite of proprietary products; and optimized global delivery solutions. It serves the healthcare, financial services, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, automotive and transportation, electronics and computer hardware, telecommunications, business services, and energy and utilities markets, as well as leisure, media, and entertainment markets. Perficient, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

