Head to Head Survey: Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB) vs. Its Rivals

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CMMB) is one of 853 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Chemomab Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Chemomab Therapeutics has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chemomab Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.27, suggesting that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

26.9% of Chemomab Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Chemomab Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chemomab Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chemomab Therapeutics N/A -$11.61 million -0.80 Chemomab Therapeutics Competitors $1.71 billion $123.25 million -2.35

Chemomab Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Chemomab Therapeutics. Chemomab Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Chemomab Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemomab Therapeutics N/A -54.13% -46.56% Chemomab Therapeutics Competitors -2,687.09% -113.82% -28.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Chemomab Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemomab Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Chemomab Therapeutics Competitors 4663 17774 39140 769 2.58

Chemomab Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 129.55%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 52.36%. Given Chemomab Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Chemomab Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Chemomab Therapeutics competitors beat Chemomab Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

