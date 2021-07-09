Head-To-Head Survey: Renren (NYSE:RENN) & Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Renren (NYSE:RENN) and Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Renren has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rush Enterprises has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Renren and Rush Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renren $18.11 million 15.12 -$19.22 million N/A N/A Rush Enterprises $4.74 billion 0.51 $114.89 million $2.04 21.49

Rush Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Renren.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.3% of Renren shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of Rush Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 42.4% of Renren shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Rush Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Renren and Rush Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renren N/A N/A N/A Rush Enterprises 2.93% 10.99% 4.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Renren and Rush Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renren 0 0 0 0 N/A Rush Enterprises 0 2 0 0 2.00

Rush Enterprises has a consensus target price of $39.83, suggesting a potential downside of 9.14%. Given Rush Enterprises’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rush Enterprises is more favorable than Renren.

Summary

Rush Enterprises beats Renren on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Renren Company Profile

Renren Inc. engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers lead generation and customer relationship management solutions for real estate professionals. It also provides online and mobile services for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Oak Pacific Interactive and changed its name to Renren Inc. in December 2010. Renren Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers. The company also offers equipment installation and repair, parts installation, and paint and body repair services; new vehicle pre-delivery inspection, truck modification, and natural gas fuel system installation services; body, chassis upfit, and component installation services, as well as sells tires for use on commercial vehicles, new and used trailers, and vehicle telematics products; and manufactures compressed natural gas fuel systems and related component parts for commercial vehicles. It serves regional and national truck fleets, corporations, local and state governments, and owner operators. The company operates a network of centers located in the states of Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nevada, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. Rush Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

