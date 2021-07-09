HeartBout (HB) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $19.00

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. HeartBout has a total market cap of $126,973.41 and approximately $19.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HeartBout has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One HeartBout coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00055182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00018118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.08 or 0.00903332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00089300 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout (CRYPTO:HB) is a coin. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

