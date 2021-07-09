Hedera Hashgraph Tops One Day Trading Volume of $164.75 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 9th. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and approximately $164.75 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00062608 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00037805 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.94 or 0.00267568 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00037085 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006196 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,950,269,673 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.