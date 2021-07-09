HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €97.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €97.00 ($114.12) price target by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HEI. Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €83.24 ($97.93).

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at €73.10 ($86.00) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €74.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €46.32 ($54.49) and a twelve month high of €81.04 ($95.34).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

