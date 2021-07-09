HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

HDELY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:HDELY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.29. The stock had a trading volume of 26,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.43.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

