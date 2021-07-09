Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on HEINY. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Get Heineken alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $59.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.99. Heineken has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $61.88.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.