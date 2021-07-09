Helmet.insure (HELMET) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $571,915.00

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Helmet.insure has a market capitalization of $13.62 million and approximately $571,915.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00046217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00121067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00164138 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,410.39 or 1.00171670 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.71 or 0.00952561 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,829,902 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

