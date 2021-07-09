Helpico (HELP) Hits Market Cap of $1,589.70

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 37.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Helpico coin can currently be purchased for $0.0673 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Helpico has traded up 507.2% against the dollar. Helpico has a market cap of $1,589.70 and approximately $264.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00045944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00118797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00162604 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,865.88 or 1.00075806 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $321.05 or 0.00948723 BTC.

Helpico Coin Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io . Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin

Helpico Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helpico using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

