Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Sold by Redwood Capital Management LLC

Redwood Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 237,962 shares during the period. Herc comprises 1.1% of Redwood Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Redwood Capital Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Herc worth $22,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Herc during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Herc during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herc during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Herc by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Herc during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

HRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.20.

HRI traded up $4.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.35. 1,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,993. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.97. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $28.97 and a one year high of $118.59.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.60 million. Herc had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 16.98%. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Herc news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $447,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,405. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $2,759,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,633,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,791 shares of company stock worth $4,067,818. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

