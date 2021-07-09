Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,041 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.45% of Heritage Financial worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 51.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 287.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 175.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 2,000 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $57,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at $478,308.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Cindy M. Huntley sold 1,148 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $32,867.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,071 shares of company stock worth $289,535. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HFWA stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Heritage Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.26.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $60.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 7.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

