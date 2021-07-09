Heritage Insurance Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HRTG)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 3,407 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,863% compared to the average daily volume of 115 put options.

HRTG stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.47. 4,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,382. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.61. Heritage Insurance has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.42). Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $147.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 30,685 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 1,114.9% in the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 595,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 546,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

