Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Hess Midstream stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. Hess Midstream has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $27.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.92 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 2.25.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4526 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.17%.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 116,416 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $2,741,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HESM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

