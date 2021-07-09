HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.77. HG shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 3,100 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 0.60.

About HG (OTCMKTS:STLY)

HG Holdings, Inc, through its interest in HC Government Realty Trust, Inc, owns and operates real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates a portfolio of 20 single-tenant properties leased for the occupancy by federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Transportation.

Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for HG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.