High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th.

PCF traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 70,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,640. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.74. High Income Securities Fund has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $10.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in High Income Securities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of High Income Securities Fund worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

