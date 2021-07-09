High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of PCF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 70,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,640. High Income Securities Fund has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in High Income Securities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of High Income Securities Fund worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

