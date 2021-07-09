HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Trading Up 6.5%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)’s stock price was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.64 and last traded at $11.64. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 59,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.72 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.