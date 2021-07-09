Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,542 ($20.15). Hill & Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,514 ($19.78), with a volume of 39,949 shares traded.

HILS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Hill & Smith from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Numis Securities upgraded Hill & Smith to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,580 ($20.64) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hill & Smith has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,775 ($23.19).

Get Hill & Smith alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,501.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48. The company has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.47.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, perimeter fencing, and access covers.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.