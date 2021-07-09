Hive (HIVE) Market Capitalization Hits $129.15 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 9th. Hive has a total market cap of $129.15 million and $13.75 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hive has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000914 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000184 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000129 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000489 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001314 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 417,756,280 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

