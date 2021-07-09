HNC COIN (HNC) Price Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

HNC COIN (CURRENCY:HNC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. HNC COIN has a market cap of $241.82 million and approximately $34,369.00 worth of HNC COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HNC COIN has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One HNC COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.46 or 0.00010209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,857.39 or 0.99924631 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00039328 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007294 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00057372 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000907 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006232 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000493 BTC.

HNC COIN Coin Profile

HNC COIN (CRYPTO:HNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. HNC COIN’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. HNC COIN’s official Twitter account is @CoinHnc

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling HNC COIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HNC COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HNC COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HNC COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

