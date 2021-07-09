Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HCHDF. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hochschild Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Shares of Hochschild Mining stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.16. 8,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,324. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.