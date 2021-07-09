Hodges Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 775,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79,203 shares during the quarter. Commercial Metals accounts for 2.7% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Commercial Metals worth $23,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Shares of NYSE:CMC traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $31.08. 10,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,747. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.30. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

