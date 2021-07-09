Hoge Finance Reaches Market Cap of $39.62 Million (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Hoge Finance has a total market capitalization of $39.62 million and $1.96 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hoge Finance has traded down 33.3% against the dollar. One Hoge Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00055275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.11 or 0.00904104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005271 BTC.

About Hoge Finance

Hoge Finance is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 407,055,585,423 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Hoge Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoge Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hoge Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

