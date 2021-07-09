Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

HCMLY traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 36,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,303. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.23. Holcim has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Holcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

