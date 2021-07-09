Holo Price Reaches $0.0058 on Exchanges (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. Holo has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and $69.31 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Holo has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Holo coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Holo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00055441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $309.83 or 0.00922561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Holo Coin Profile

Holo is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 172,673,864,848 coins. The official website for Holo is holochain.org . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Holo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.