Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 68.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,062,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,566,600,000 after acquiring an additional 223,811 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,955,000 after purchasing an additional 442,441 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 7.6% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,045,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,545,000 after purchasing an additional 215,605 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,467,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,200,000 after purchasing an additional 594,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

HOLX stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.16. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.44.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

